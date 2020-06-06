Weekend
Like young Daniel Torrance, many travelers are wary of what might be down the hall or behind the doors of their hotel, and management is working hard to reassure them.

Bleach Party

For enterprising hoteliers, paranoia is the new sustainability
Bob Morris
By Bob Morris

In late May, I found myself having strange quarantine-fatigue stirrings. With the twitchy fingers of a slot-machine addict, I checked all the last-minute travel apps for prices at Gurney’s, in Montauk.

But, even on the ocean, was a resort without an open pool, bar, or restaurant worth $560 a night? I suppose one could argue that not being allowed to mix with other guests might be a plus in the Hamptons. But with so much of the sybaritic experience jettisoned by either C.D.C. and W.H.O. guidance or by management, why a hefty “resort fee” upcharge? For the new hand-sanitizer stations advertised on the coronavirus corner of Gurney’s Web site? Complimentary masks and wipes? Self-parking instead of valet? I found a less Instagrammable but more reasonably priced option, the Southampton Inn, basic but with lovely grounds and well situated for strolling in the village.

