Bleach Party

In late May, I found myself having strange quarantine-fatigue stirrings. With the twitchy fingers of a slot-machine addict, I checked all the last-minute travel apps for prices at Gurney’s, in Montauk.

But, even on the ocean, was a resort without an open pool, bar, or restaurant worth $560 a night? I suppose one could argue that not being allowed to mix with other guests might be a plus in the Hamptons. But with so much of the sybaritic experience jettisoned by either C.D.C. and W.H.O. guidance or by management, why a hefty “resort fee” upcharge? For the new hand-sanitizer stations advertised on the coronavirus corner of Gurney’s Web site? Complimentary masks and wipes? Self-parking instead of valet? I found a less Instagrammable but more reasonably priced option, the Southampton Inn, basic but with lovely grounds and well situated for strolling in the village.